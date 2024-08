videoDetails

BJP Holds Press Conference over Hindenburg Report

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

Hindenburg Research Controversy Update: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has given a befitting reply in a press conference on the Hindenburg issue. In fact, after the Hindenburg Report, a political battle has been waged and after serious allegations, now SEBI has finally broken its silence. So Hindenburg has hit back at the Buch couple's reply. Hindenburg claimed on social media platform