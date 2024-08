videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee reaches Lady Doctor's House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

After the brutality against the lady doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached her house to meet the victim's family. Resident doctors are on strike in Delhi. Protesting against the murder of a doctor in Kolkata. Today only emergency services will continue.