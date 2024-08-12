videoDetails

Arshad Nadeem gets special gift as he wins Gold Medal in Javeline Throw

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Arshad Nadeem Gift: India has got the 5th medal in Paris Olympics. Neeraj Chopra has got silver medal in javelin throw. Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance of 89.45 meters. Whereas Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan created history by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 meters. After achieving a spectacular victory in Javelin Throw, Arshad Nadeem has received a unique gift which is being talked about in the world.