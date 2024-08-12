Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2777077
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arshad Nadeem gets special gift as he wins Gold Medal in Javeline Throw

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arshad Nadeem Gift: India has got the 5th medal in Paris Olympics. Neeraj Chopra has got silver medal in javelin throw. Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance of 89.45 meters. Whereas Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan created history by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 meters. After achieving a spectacular victory in Javelin Throw, Arshad Nadeem has received a unique gift which is being talked about in the world.

All Videos

Watch Bulldozer rescuing people in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon02:04
Watch Bulldozer rescuing people in Himachal Pradesh
Mamata Banerjee reaches Lady Doctor's House
Play Icon02:55
Mamata Banerjee reaches Lady Doctor's House
BJP Holds Press Conference over Hindenburg Report
Play Icon09:45
BJP Holds Press Conference over Hindenburg Report
Car washes away in Mohali flood
Play Icon03:50
Car washes away in Mohali flood
Big Action on forced conversion in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon01:09
Big Action on forced conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Trending Videos

Watch Bulldozer rescuing people in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:4
Watch Bulldozer rescuing people in Himachal Pradesh
Mamata Banerjee reaches Lady Doctor's House
play icon2:55
Mamata Banerjee reaches Lady Doctor's House
BJP Holds Press Conference over Hindenburg Report
play icon9:45
BJP Holds Press Conference over Hindenburg Report
Car washes away in Mohali flood
play icon3:50
Car washes away in Mohali flood
Big Action on forced conversion in Uttar Pradesh
play icon1:9
Big Action on forced conversion in Uttar Pradesh