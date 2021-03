Kiska Bengal: Tomorrow is the biggest rally in the history of Bengal - Kailash Vijayvargiya

Prime Minister Modi will hold a big rally at the Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday and the BJP claims that more than 10 lakh people will be involved in this rally. Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that actor Mithun Chakraborty wants to meet the Prime Minister. It is being speculated that Mithun Chakraborty may join BJP tomorrow. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a roadshow in Siliguri on Sunday.