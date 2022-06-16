Know about the benefits of Agnipath scheme
The protest against the Agnipath scheme is continuously increasing . Shocking pictures of protesting students are coming out from many state including Bihar. But know what is the Agnipath scheme and how much will the youth benefit from it.
The protest against the Agnipath scheme is continuously increasing . Shocking pictures of protesting students are coming out from many state including Bihar. But know what is the Agnipath scheme and how much will the youth benefit from it.