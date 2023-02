videoDetails

Know the present condition of Turkey and Syria post Earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Tremors of 7.8 magnitude earthquake were observed in Turkey and Syria on Monday early morning. Due to which 7 thousand 800 people have died so far. The rescue team is engaged in the rescue process . During this, luck of many people was so good that they survived even after being buried in the debris, but death was written in the fate of some people. Watch visuals.