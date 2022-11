Know What Election Issues Will Be Considered By Public During Himachal Voting

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Voting is being held for 68 seats today. Around 55 voters will reach their to vote. There are many important election issues in Himachal like unemployment, and inflation. Know what election issues will be considered by Himachal people during voting.