Know what Himachal Chunav Result will hold for Congress and BJP

|Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Himachal Chunav Result: In Himachal, Congress BJP is almost seen giving competition to each other. So far Congress has got lead in 34 seats and BJP in 31 seats.

