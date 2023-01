videoDetails

Know What Mohan Bhagwant giving a speech About Our Language in Goa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Addressing a gathering in Goa, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that all the languages of India are our languages. He said, 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh prepares such volunteers, who contribute to the country in many fields. But the Sangh does not want to put any pressure on anyone through its volunteers.