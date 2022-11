Know what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted on himachal election voting

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

Himachal Assembly Elections Voting is in process for 68 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted on the same. In the tweet, Priyanka said, 'Voters should vote wisely. Vote for the future of Himachal'