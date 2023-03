videoDetails

Know what Rahul can do to prevent jail in Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years imprisonment by Surat court in defamation case. Now he has 30 days to avoid punishment. Know in detail in this report what are the options available to Rahul and what he will have to do.