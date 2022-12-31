हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Know Who Won the Political Battle in 2022
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 31, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Know how important 2022 was from political aspects. Who wins in the political turmoil of 2022? See 100 big news related to politics.
×
All Videos
Who is Bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car?
14:13
Rahul Gandhi's target on BJP-RSS- says, slowly the opposition also come together
4:46
DDCA statement on Rishabh's health- there is no need to airlift Pant or bring him to Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
1:19
93 Encounters take place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, 172 terrorists kill By security forces
Trending Videos
Who is Bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car?
14:13
Rahul Gandhi's target on BJP-RSS- says, slowly the opposition also come together
4:46
DDCA statement on Rishabh's health- there is no need to airlift Pant or bring him to Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
1:19
93 Encounters take place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, 172 terrorists kill By security forces
Hindi News,hindi news live,live news in hindi,news in hindi,Latest News,live news,live news hindi,latest news in hindi,Breaking News,News,live hindi news,hindi news video,hindi news india,hindi news bulletin,News Live,breaking news in hindi,News India,india news live,Top news,