LAC Standoff: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Launches A Scathing Attack On Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur gave a befitting reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question to PM Modi regarding the Tawang clash. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Anurag Thakur raised questions on Rahul meeting Chinese officials after Doklam incident. Know what Anurag Thakur said.