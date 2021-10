Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers attacked SUV, claims eyewitness

An eyewitness who managed to escape the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Tuesday (October 5) said that it was the farmers who attacked the vehicles which mowed down the protesters. Sumit Jaiswal, who was himself travelling in the SUV, claimed that the protesters attacked the vehicle using sticks and stones. The vehicle was damaged, its windshield was broken in the attack, he said.