CM Yogi Adityanath chair UP Cabinet meet

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Update: After returning from Delhi, Yogi Adityanath was holding a cabinet meeting in Lucknow today. Let us tell you that the Yogi cabinet meeting in Lucknow has ended. 2 dozen proposals were approved. Along with this, the election results of UP were also discussed.