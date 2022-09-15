NewsVideos

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Update: Case of rape and murder registered against 4 accused

A case has been registered against 4 people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A case of rape and murder has been registered against these 4 accused. According to the police, all four have been taken into custody.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 08:00 AM IST
A case has been registered against 4 people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A case of rape and murder has been registered against these 4 accused. According to the police, all four have been taken into custody.

All Videos

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 Reasons why everyone is calling it a 'Baby S'
All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 Reasons why everyone is calling it a 'Baby S'
Police detained 4 people in Lakhimpur Kheri case
5:21
Police detained 4 people in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Businessman shot dead in Bhagalpur
5:8
Businessman shot dead in Bhagalpur
12 साल बाद अपनी स्वराशि मीन में वक्री हुए देव गुरु बृहस्पति, इन 3 राशियों का चमकेगा सितारा
1:7
12 साल बाद अपनी स्वराशि मीन में वक्री हुए देव गुरु बृहस्पति, इन 3 राशियों का चमकेगा सितारा
Khabren Khatakhat: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
4:50
Khabren Khatakhat: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS

Trending Videos

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 Reasons why everyone is calling it a 'Baby S'
5:21
Police detained 4 people in Lakhimpur Kheri case
5:8
Businessman shot dead in Bhagalpur
1:7
12 साल बाद अपनी स्वराशि मीन में वक्री हुए देव गुरु बृहस्पति, इन 3 राशियों का चमकेगा सितारा
4:50
Khabren Khatakhat: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence,Lakhimpur Kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri news,lakhimpur kheri case,lakhimpur khiri violence,lakhimpur kheri violence latest news updates,violence in up's lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri incident,violence lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur violence,lakhimpur kheri latest news,lakhimpur kheri farmers,Lakhimpur Kheri district,violence in uttar pradesh's lakhimpur kheri,lakhimpur kheri violence probe,lakhimpur kheri protest,lakhimpur kheri video,