Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Update: Case of rape and murder registered against 4 accused

A case has been registered against 4 people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A case of rape and murder has been registered against these 4 accused. According to the police, all four have been taken into custody.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

