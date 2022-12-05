NewsVideos

Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplant: Rohini Acharya donated kidney for Lalu Yadav.

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
RJD's National President Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney was operated on in Singapore hospital today. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donated a kidney.

All Videos

Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
6:16
Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
4:39
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
2:42
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?
Bypolls Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav made a big attack on BJP
4:13
Bypolls Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav made a big attack on BJP

Trending Videos

6:16
Gujarat Election 2022: Last hour of voting for Gujarat election
4:39
Badhir News: It is wrong to do road shows before voting – Mamta Banerjee
2:42
Breaking News: Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at Akhilesh's statement
Watch: Belarus and Russia train together as a 'unified force'?
4:13
Bypolls Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav made a big attack on BJP
lalu yadav kidney transplant,lalu yadav kidney transplant,lalu prasad yadav kidney transplant,kidney transplant,lalu yadav kidney,Lalu Prasad Yadav,lalu kidney transplant,Lalu Yadav,rohini acharya donate kidney to lalu prasad yadav,kidney transplant process,Lalu Yadav news,lalu prasad yadav news,kidney transplant kaise hota hai,lalu yadav health update,lalu yadav latest news,lalu yadav singapore,Tejashwi Yadav,Lalu Prasad Yadav health,lalu yadav health news,