Land for Job Scam Case: CBI to interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav's difficulties seem to be increasing in the matter of job in exchange of land in Railways. CBI can interrogate Lalu today after questioning the family. Lalu's wife Rabri Devi was questioned in this matter on Monday.