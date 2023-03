videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Heavy uproar in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Opposition Attacks RJD

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Heavy uproar in Bihar Legislative Assembly in land for job scam case. In fact, after the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav, opposition seems to be surrounding RJD. Due to which the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly have been adjourned till 2 pm.