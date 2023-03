videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Tejashwi Yadav on 'Radar' of ED

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Land For Job Scam: The Enforcement Directorate had called Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav twice for questioning. But he has not yet appeared before the ED. So on the other hand RJD has targeted BJP through the poster.