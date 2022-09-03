NewsVideos

Lathi charge on rally of Hindu organizations in Banaskantha

In Gujarat, Hindu organizations took out a rally against the conversion of religion. 15-20 thousand people participated in this rally held in Deesa of Banaskantha. People raised slogans against forced conversion. During this, the police lathi-charged the protesters.

