Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali

In a latest update on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, Lawrence Bishnoi has been brought back to Punjab. From there the Punjab Police has taken him to Mohali. Watch Zee News for more updates.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

