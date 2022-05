Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found

Varanasi court has given a big order regarding Gyanvapi survey. The court has said that wherever the Shivling is being claimed to be found in Gyanvapi, that place should be sealed immediately. Explain that after the survey, Hindu side's lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found in Gyanvapi.