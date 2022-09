Leopard that created terror in Sawai Madhopur finally trapped

The people of Sawai Madhopur have got a sigh of relief today. Because the fear of a leopard was spread in this entire area for the last four days. But today the forest department team finally caught this leopard.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

The people of Sawai Madhopur have got a sigh of relief today. Because the fear of a leopard was spread in this entire area for the last four days. But today the forest department team finally caught this leopard.