close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Less Than 3 Hours Left For Second Moon Mission to Take Off From Sriharikota

As India gears up for round two of the ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 is all set for its historic flight to explore the south pole region of Moon. The rocket will be launched at 2:43 PM sharp on Monday from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. If the mission succeeds, India would be placed among the top four lunar pioneers after the US, Russia, and China. The Rs 978-crore mission, which was originally scheduled to set off at 2.51 AM on July 15 was rescheduled just 56 minutes before the launch due to a technical glitch.

Jul 22, 2019, 13:06 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

ISRO allows people to witness the giant leap 'Chandrayaan-2'