Less Than 3 Hours Left For Second Moon Mission to Take Off From Sriharikota

As India gears up for round two of the ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 is all set for its historic flight to explore the south pole region of Moon. The rocket will be launched at 2:43 PM sharp on Monday from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. If the mission succeeds, India would be placed among the top four lunar pioneers after the US, Russia, and China. The Rs 978-crore mission, which was originally scheduled to set off at 2.51 AM on July 15 was rescheduled just 56 minutes before the launch due to a technical glitch.