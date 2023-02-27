NewsVideos
Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested in Liquor Scam Case

|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia spent the whole night at the CBI headquarters. He was arrested by the CBI on Sunday after a long interrogation of about 8 hours.

