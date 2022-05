'Live In Present' - Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra gives success mantras to students

Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday extended his best wishes to the students graduating the class of 2022 of Mount Litera School International in Mumbai. He said, "There is regret in past, and future thoughts give anxieties, hence try to live in present."