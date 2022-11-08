NewsVideos

LK Advani's Birthday : PM Modi reaches LK Advani's residence on his 94th birthday

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
Today is the birthday of senior BJP leader LK Advani and on this occasion, PM Narendra Modi reached Advani's residence and congratulated him on his birthday.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Watch what is the opinion of the Muslims of Gujarat in this ground report?
16:32
Block Twitter accounts of Congress, directs Court after Copyright Violations| Zee News English
Desh Superfast: LK Advani's 95th Birthday
4:50
Important hearing in Gyanvapi case today in fast track court
17:34
Superfast 11: Who is Dawood's target?
6:41
