Lockdown 2.0: Many questions raised on the conspiracy in 'Bandra gathering’

Vinay Dubey is arrested by Bandra Police. He is alleged to be the person who instigated the labourers to assemble at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dubey, who describes him as the leader of labourers in Mumbai, openly threatened the government and provoked migrant workers not to sit in their houses but to gather at the Bandra Railways station to stage a dharna..