Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting for all 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today

Voting for all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in the last and seventh phase on Sunday. A total of 45 candidates are in fray from these four Lok Sabha seats and their fate will be decided by over 53 lakh registered electors in the state. Watch this video to know more.