Lord Hanuman’s idol vandalized in Lucknow

Big news is coming from Lucknow, UP. The idol of Hanuman ji has been vandalized in Lucknow. The police has arrested the person who broke the idol.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

