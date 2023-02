videoDetails

Lucknow: The car rider dragged the rickshaw driver for several KM, the rickshaw driver died painfully. Hindi news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

In Lucknow, a car rider hit an e-rickshaw driver. Then dragged him to a distance by hanging him from the car window. After this the car rider threw the rickshaw driver on the roadside.