Lulu Mall namaz: Video of offering Namaz in mall goes viral

The controversy over Namaz has increased in the Lulu Mall of Lucknow, the capital of UP. The video of Namaz went viral on social media. After this, Hindu organizations raised questions on Namaz. Let us inform that This mall was inaugurated by CM Yogi on July 11

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
