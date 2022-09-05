Made no promise to Uddhav Thackeray on CM post - Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Mumbai where he has given a big statement on Uddhav Thackeray. It is reported quoting sources that in the meeting with the leaders, Amit Shah said that we had not promised Uddhav to make CM.
