Madhya Pradesh: Man Takes Pregnant Wife to hospital on Push-cart

A video has exposed the poor system of the health department of Madhya Pradesh, in this video a husband is taking his pregnant wife to the hospital on a push-cart due to non-availability of ambulance.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

