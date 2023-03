videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh News: 7 year old boy Lokesh rescued from Borewell from MP's Vidisha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

A seven-year-old boy named Lokesh has been pulled out of a borewell after 18 years of struggle in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. Please inform that yesterday the innocent had fallen into 60 feet deep borewell.