Mahanagaron Ki Badi Khabar: Top News stories of the day, June 11, 2020

There is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the country according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, at a press conference in New Delhi said that the prevalence of the infection is at less than one per cent in the small districts, while it is just over one per cent in the urban areas.