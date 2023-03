videoDetails

Mahapanchayat of farmers at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, police issued traffic advisory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

United Kisan Morcha will perform today at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The organization claims that 20-25 thousand farmers can join the protest rally. In view of this, the traffic police has issued an advisory.