Maharashtra: An atmosphere of concern due to COVID-19 Delta Plus variant, 5 cases found in the same society

Recently, the cases of coronavirus delta plus type in Maharashtra have risen to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, six each have been reported in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.