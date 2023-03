videoDetails

Maharashtra Bypoll: Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar defeats BJP-Shinde alliance by 10,950 votes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

BJP faced a major setback in the Maharashtra by polls.. Ravindra Dhangekar of INC defeated BJP and Shinde alliance by 10 thousand 950 votes. Congress government has been able to snatch BJP' position after 28 years in the Maharashtra by-elections.