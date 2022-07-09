NewsVideos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde holds press conference in Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a press conference in Delhi. He said that our government is for the people. Will meet the Prime Minister and seek blessings. There will be rapid development in the government of double engine.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 04:45 PM IST
