Maharashtra Dahi Handi: We broke a tough Dahi Handi in June - Eknath Shinde
Shinde was pointing to the toppling of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, who became the Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of the rebel MLAs of BJP and Shiv Sena, said this during the Dahi Handi program.
