videoDetails

Maharashtra: Farmers to continue protest against MSP demand on onion prices

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Farmers are protesting against the demand for MSP on onions from Nashik to Mumbai. In this connection, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet farmers today. The meeting will be done at around 3 o'clock.