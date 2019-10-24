close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Updates #ResultsOnZee

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Maharashtra's 288-member House and currently leading on 202+ seats, Congress-NCP on 74, while others including AIMIM are leading on 12 seats. Meanwhile in Haryana, the ruling BJP is getting a tough fight from the Congress party. Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party is set to emerge as the kingmaker as trends indicate the party is ahead on 7 seats at the time of filing the story. #AssemblyElectionResults #HaryanaResults #MaharashtraResults

Oct 24, 2019, 11:14 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

BJP and Congress in neck and neck fight in Haryana