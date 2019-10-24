Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Updates #ResultsOnZee

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Maharashtra's 288-member House and currently leading on 202+ seats, Congress-NCP on 74, while others including AIMIM are leading on 12 seats. Meanwhile in Haryana, the ruling BJP is getting a tough fight from the Congress party. Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party is set to emerge as the kingmaker as trends indicate the party is ahead on 7 seats at the time of filing the story.