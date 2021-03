Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh accused of extortion

A big twist has come in Mumbai's high-profile case. Where a car full of explosives was found outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, then the body of car owner Mansukh Hiren was found. After that Mumbai police officer, Sachin Waze was arrested in the case. And now, with an interesting twist in this whole case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has shaken the politics of Maharashtra by mentioning a letter by his tweet, know the whole matter.