Maharashtra Political Crisis: 13 ministerial positions offered to Eknath Shinde - Sources

Political stir in Maharashtra has intensified. BJP has started strategizing regarding the new government. According to sources, it is reported that Shinde has been offered 13 ministerial posts.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Political stir in Maharashtra has intensified. BJP has started strategizing regarding the new government. According to sources, it is reported that Shinde has been offered 13 ministerial posts.