Maharashtra Political Crisis: Athawale seeks Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

ZEE News spoke to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Athawale said that the Uddhav government is in a minority and Uddhav Thackeray should resign.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

