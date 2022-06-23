NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shiv Sena

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targeted Shiv Sena and said that Sanjay Raut is responsible for the political upheaval in Maharashtra. He said that corruption is the reason behind rebellion in Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targeted Shiv Sena and said that Sanjay Raut is responsible for the political upheaval in Maharashtra. He said that corruption is the reason behind rebellion in Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: No objection if Uddhav continues as CM - Nana Patole
3:20
Maharashtra Political Crisis: No objection if Uddhav continues as CM - Nana Patole
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Central Government and BJP conspire to topple the Goverment - Kharge
3:2
 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Central Government and BJP conspire to topple the Goverment - Kharge
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands with Shiv Sena, says Nana Patole
16:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands with Shiv Sena, says Nana Patole
Sanjay Raut's big statement amid Maharashtra Political Crisis
9:48
Sanjay Raut's big statement amid Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP starts strategizing to form a new government
0:48
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP starts strategizing to form a new government

Trending Videos

3:20
Maharashtra Political Crisis: No objection if Uddhav continues as CM - Nana Patole
3:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Central Government and BJP conspire to topple the Goverment - Kharge
16:10
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands with Shiv Sena, says Nana Patole
9:48
Sanjay Raut's big statement amid Maharashtra Political Crisis
0:48
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP starts strategizing to form a new government
Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra political crisis news,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra,Maharashtra news today,Maharashtra crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,maharashtra govt crisis,maharashtra political news,maharashtra political crisis update,maharashtra political crisis news update in hindi,eknath shinde maharashtra,Uddhav Thackeray,maharashtra new cm,BJP,MVA,BJP Government in Maharashtra,Congress,Kailash Vijayvargiya,