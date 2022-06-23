Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Shiv Sena

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targeted Shiv Sena and said that Sanjay Raut is responsible for the political upheaval in Maharashtra. He said that corruption is the reason behind rebellion in Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

