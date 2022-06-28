NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is ready with its formula to form government

Maharashtra Political Crisis: A cloud of crisis is hovering over the Thackeray government of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has increased the difficulties of the state government. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping an eye on the political movement of the state. There is a discussion that BJP can form the government with the MLAs of Shinde Gute.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: A cloud of crisis is hovering over the Thackeray government of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has increased the difficulties of the state government. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping an eye on the political movement of the state. There is a discussion that BJP can form the government with the MLAs of Shinde Gute.

All Videos

Helicopter Crash: ONGC helicopter crashes in the sea
6:15
Helicopter Crash: ONGC helicopter crashes in the sea
Maharashtra Superfast: Shinde may meet Governor
4:26
Maharashtra Superfast: Shinde may meet Governor
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Posters against Eknath Shinde in Guwahati
1:45
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Posters against Eknath Shinde in Guwahati
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
17:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Deepak Kesarkar has a special talk with Zee News
11:55
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Deepak Kesarkar has a special talk with Zee News

Trending Videos

6:15
Helicopter Crash: ONGC helicopter crashes in the sea
4:26
Maharashtra Superfast: Shinde may meet Governor
1:45
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Posters against Eknath Shinde in Guwahati
17:39
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
11:55
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Deepak Kesarkar has a special talk with Zee News
Deepak Kesarkar,deepak kesarkar exclusive,Sharad Pawar,sharadpawar,sharad pawar on eknath shinde,Maharashtra,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra political crisis,Uddhav Thackeray,Zee News,Zee News Live TV,Zee News live,Shiv Sena,shiv sena vs aghadi,shiv sena news live,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde latest news,eknath shinde supreme court,Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut news,sanjay raut ED News,NCP,Shivsena,