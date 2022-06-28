Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP is ready with its formula to form government

Maharashtra Political Crisis: A cloud of crisis is hovering over the Thackeray government of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has increased the difficulties of the state government. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping an eye on the political movement of the state. There is a discussion that BJP can form the government with the MLAs of Shinde Gute.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis: A cloud of crisis is hovering over the Thackeray government of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has increased the difficulties of the state government. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping an eye on the political movement of the state. There is a discussion that BJP can form the government with the MLAs of Shinde Gute.