Maharashtra Political Crisis: Central Government and BJP conspire to topple the Goverment - Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge has also reacted amidst the political stir in Maharashtra. He said that there is a conspiracy of the Central Government and the BJP behind the toppling of the government. Shiv Sena has indicated to leave the Maha Aghadi alliance.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

