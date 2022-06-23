Maharashtra Political Crisis: Central Government and BJP conspire to topple the Goverment - Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge has also reacted amidst the political stir in Maharashtra. He said that there is a conspiracy of the Central Government and the BJP behind the toppling of the government. Shiv Sena has indicated to leave the Maha Aghadi alliance.
